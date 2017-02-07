GEOSYS becomes anchor customer of UrtheDaily constellation
UrtheCast Corp. and Land O’ Lakes, Inc., a U.S. agribusiness and food company, announced a long-term agreement for GEOSYS, a Land O’Lakes subsidiary, to purchase geospatial data from the UrtheDaily Constellation, UrtheCast’s planned constellation of Earth observation satellites.
