Inmarsat completes testing of key EAN satellite infrastructure
Submit on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 22:58
Inmarsat has announced a key infrastructure milestone for its European Aviation Network (EAN), following the successful test and validation of the EAN Satellite Access Station (SAS).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.