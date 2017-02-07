Satellites fuelled for first Ariane 5 mission of 2017
The two telecommunications satellites for Arianespace’s next heavy-lift Ariane 5 launch – Sky Brasil-1 and Telkom 3S – have been fuelled in preparation for lift-off next week from French Guiana.
