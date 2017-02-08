Submit on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 22:59

The U.S. Air Force has decided to accept the first GPS III satellite even if some of its components may be flawed. The programme’s latest setback may affect a decision on whether to open the final 22 satellites to competition from Lockheed rivals Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Related Post:Yamal-102 moved to graveyard orbitLightSquared and ViaSat enter strategic relationshipABS signy broadcast solution agreement with FOX International ChannelsAstrium to provide communications services to German troopsADS launches AuroraGlobal, enters agreement with IntelsatInmarsat Government awarded contract valued at up to $3.5 million for FEMAInmarsat and SkyWave launch IsatData ProMcMurdo Station in Antarctica receives first data from Metop-AZemanta