Ekspress-80, Ekspress-103 to be launched late 2019
Submit on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 22:58
Information Satellite Systems – Reshetnev Company announced the key operational milestones for manufacture of its new communications and broadcasting satellites Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103.
