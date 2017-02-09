Submit on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 22:57

The Board of Directors of Eutelsat Communications reviewed the financial results for the half-year ending 31 December 2016.

Related Post:Thaicom 2 to save 50.5 degrees East slot?GEO-IK-2 enters electrical testingQuetzSat-1 operational at 67 degrees WestDelays of the day: NPP, Intelsat 18Eutelsat orders new satellite for 9 degrees EastArabsat-5C replaces older satelliteChina to launch high-res Earth-observation satellite in AprilSkyTerra 1 handed over to LightSquaredZemanta