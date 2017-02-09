Submit on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 22:59

Space Systems Loral has been selected by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop the capability to service and maintain spacecraft and other infrastructure in the geostationary arc. Meanwhile, Orbital ATK has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to halt the programme.

