Friday, February 10th, 2017

Arianespace’s first Ariane 5 mission of 2017 – and the company’s second launch so far this year – was given clearance for lift-off from the Spaceport in French Guiana next week with digital TV broadcast satellite passengers for Brazil and Indonesia.

