Submit on Monday, February 13th, 2017 22:58

Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force Space and Missiles Systems Center to provide payload integration and support services for Space Test Program Satellite 6 (STPSat-6).

Related Post:L-3 receives TT&C crypto contractIntegral Systems Receives CCS-C Contract Modification For Air Force’s WGS And AEHF Satellite ProgramsLockheed to conduct GPS Block III system design reviewIntegral Systems to enhance CCS-C to support WGS operational readinessLockheed receives contract to prepare SBIRS-GEO 4Lockheed Martin receives US$30 million SASSA contractSpaceDev to develop new thermal radiator technology for USAFIntelsat General to study commercialisation of satellite control networkZemanta