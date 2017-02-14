Submit on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: Sky Brasil-1, Telkom 3S; Date: 14 February 2017, 2139 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. For its first launch of the year, Ariane 5 successfully completed its mission from the European space port of Kourou (French Guiana) for the 77th consecutive time.

