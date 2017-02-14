Submit on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 22:57

China plans to launch its first cargo spacecraft in April, state media reported. The Tianzhou-1 cargo resupply spacecraft will be carried into space by a Chang Zheng-7 Y2 rocket launched from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center.

Related Post:Satellite TV Means Safer and Better Viewing For ChildrenYour Kids Can Learn at Home With Satellite TVThe Many Ways Your Satellite TV Connection Can Benefit Your KidsIs Parental and Governmental Control of Satellite TV Necessary?Television Teaching Creativity? Not As Weird As it SoundsDirecTV, Echostar Fall Back In U.S. Government Spectrum Auction; Post Profits In Second QuarterGet His and Hers Home Entertainment With Satellite TVIntelligent Television – Highbrow Entertainment For Adults on Satellite TVZemanta