Submit on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 22:58

Brazil’s SGDC geostationary defence and secure communications satellite and South Korea’s Koreasat 7 telecommunications satellite, both built by Thales Alenia Space, have just arrived at the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, where they will be lofted in a dual launch on 21 March by Ariane 5.

Related Post:Satellite TV Means Safer and Better Viewing For ChildrenYour Kids Can Learn at Home With Satellite TVThe Many Ways Your Satellite TV Connection Can Benefit Your KidsIs Parental and Governmental Control of Satellite TV Necessary?Television Teaching Creativity? Not As Weird As it SoundsDirecTV, Echostar Fall Back In U.S. Government Spectrum Auction; Post Profits In Second QuarterGet His and Hers Home Entertainment With Satellite TVIntelligent Television – Highbrow Entertainment For Adults on Satellite TVZemanta