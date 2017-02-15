Ball Aerospace awarded spacecraft operation support
NASA has awarded a contract to Ball Aerospace for continued spacecraft operations support for the NOAA/NASA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (Suomi NPP) satellite. The sole source contract has a maximum ordering period of five years beginning 7 March 2017.
