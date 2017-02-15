Submit on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 22:57

Hughes Network Systems announced the successful completion of in-orbit testing and handover of EchoStar XIX from Space Systems Loral (SSL), manufacturers of this Ka-band high-throughput satellite.

