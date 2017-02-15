Indian rocket launches 104 satellites
Rocket: PSLV-C37; Payload: Cartosat 2D, INS 1A, INS 1B, Flock-3p 1 to 88, Lemur-2 22 to 29, BGUSat, DIDO 2, PEASSS, Al-Farabi 1, Nayif 1; Date: 15 February 2017, 0358 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, India. All 104 satellites were successfully deployed.
