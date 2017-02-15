Submit on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 22:58

Iridium Communications Inc. announced it has received a targeted launch date of mid-June for the second mission of ten Iridium NEXT satellites. Originally anticipated for mid-April of 2017, the date has shifted due to a backlog in SpaceX’s launch manifest as a result of last year’s anomaly on 1 September.

