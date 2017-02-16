Submit on Thursday, February 16th, 2017 22:58

Kepler Communications has contracted Innovative Space Logistics to manifest their first launch on-board an Indian polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV), scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in November 2017.

