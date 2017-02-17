Submit on Friday, February 17th, 2017 22:59

Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Space Administration at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to develop and build all components of the German contribution to the German-French Earth observation mission MERLIN.

Related Post:Spacenet Names Kittson For Expanded Government Services EffortsArrowhead Names Cavossa Vice President Of Government AffairsIntelsat Names Shernit To Run Intelsat General UnitMobile Satellite Ventures Appoints Two Vice PresidentsAdvantech Names Government Sales ExecutiveComtech EF Data Expands Government Programs GroupIntelsat Names Senior Vice President Of MarketingND SatCom Names Vice President Of SalesZemanta