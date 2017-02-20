Dragon cargo vessel heading to the ISS
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon/CRS-10; Date: 19 February 2017, 1439 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. About 2,475 kg of research equipment, cargo and supplies are packed into the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that is now in Earth orbit and headed to the International Space Station.
