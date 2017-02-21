MDA to provide antenna subsystems for Eutelsat-5WB
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. has received an Authorisation to Proceed from Airbus Defence and Space for the provision of multiple communication antenna subsystems to be integrated into the Eutelsat-5WB communication satellite.
