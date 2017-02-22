Submit on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz-U; Payload: Progress MS-05; Date: 22 February 2017, 05587 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress MS-05 cargo spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for the ISS resupplying mission.

