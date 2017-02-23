Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to acquire Coleman Aerospace
Submit on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 22:58
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Coleman Aerospace from L3 Technologies, Inc. for US$15 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.
