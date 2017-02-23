CPI to provide SWOT Klystron
The Communications & Medical Products Division of Communications & Power Industries (CPI) has been awarded a C$3.8 million, or approximately US$2.8 million, contract by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to manufacture the flight hardware of the Ka-band Extended Interaction Klystron (EIK) for the Surface Water & Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission.
