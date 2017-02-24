Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2017 22:56

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending 31 December 2016.

Related Post:CPI to provide SWOT KlystronCanadian Space Agency supports studies on microsatellitesMDA begins flight phase of asteroid missionTeledyne awarded US$17.6 million for upgraded space power componentsCPI opens third India service centreMDA to study an Italy-Canada hyperspectral missionNeptec to continue work on Canada’s contribution to ASTRO-HFY-2C satellite successfully de-orbitedZemanta