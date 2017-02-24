MDA to acquire DigitalGlobe
Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2017 22:58
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and DigitalGlobe, Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which MDA will acquire DigitalGlobe for US$35.00 per share in a combination of cash and stock.
Related Post:CPI to provide SWOT KlystronCanadian Space Agency supports studies on microsatellitesMDA begins flight phase of asteroid missionTeledyne awarded US$17.6 million for upgraded space power componentsCPI opens third India service centreMDA to study an Italy-Canada hyperspectral missionNeptec to continue work on Canada’s contribution to ASTRO-HFY-2C satellite successfully de-orbitedZemanta
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.