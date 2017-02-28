Intelsat and OneWeb announce conditional combination agreement
Intelsat and OneWeb announced that they have entered into a definitive combination agreement pursuant to which Intelsat and OneWeb will merge in a share-for-share transaction. Intelsat and SoftBank Group Corp. (“SoftBank”) also entered into a definitive share purchase agreement pursuant to which SoftBank will invest US$1.7 billion in newly issued common and preferred shares of the combined company.
