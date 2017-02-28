New Chang Zheng rocket may fly in 2018
China is planning to develop the next-generation Chang Zheng 8 medium-lift carrier rocket and will conduct the first test flight by the end of 2018, Li Tongyu, the head of carrier rocket development at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology was quoted as saying.
