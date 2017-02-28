Satellite News

NSSLGlobal takes transponder on Telstar 12

Tuesday, February 28th, 2017

NSSLGlobal and Telesat announced an expansion in their relationship which sees NSSLGlobal contract a satellite transponder on Telesat’s Telstar 12 VANTAGE satellite at at 15 degrees West.

