NSSLGlobal takes transponder on Telstar 12
Submit on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 22:54
NSSLGlobal and Telesat announced an expansion in their relationship which sees NSSLGlobal contract a satellite transponder on Telesat’s Telstar 12 VANTAGE satellite at at 15 degrees West.
