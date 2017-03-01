Submit on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Atlas V 401; Payload: NROL-79; Date: 1 March 2017, 1750 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The payload was probably placed in a 1,120-km x 63 degrees orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

