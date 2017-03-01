Submit on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 22:57

GomSpace A/S has been selected by and has entered into a procurement contract with the UK company Sky and Space Global (UK) Ltd. to develop and deliver a constellation of satellites within a four-year period.

