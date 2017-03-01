Submit on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 22:58

Aerojet Rocketdyne recently completed hot-fire acceptance testing of eight auxiliary engines that will be used on the first flight of NASA’s Orion spacecraft with the Space Launch System rocket, slated to launch in 2018.

