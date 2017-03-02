Aireon takes full control of first ADS-B hosted-payload
Submit on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 22:59
Aireon announced that they have formally received control from Iridium Communications Inc. of the first Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) payload hosted on an Iridium NEXT satellite.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.