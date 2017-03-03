Commercial MilSat Comms sector stabilising after period of decline
Submit on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 22:57
According to Euroconsult’s soon-to-be-released report, SatCom for Defense and Security: Strategic Issues and Forecasts, global military demand for commercial satellite capacity has fallen by an estimated 20% from a peak of 12.5 GHz in 2011 following tremendous growth over the previous decade, due in large part to lower usage of the U.S. DoD.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under RESEARCH. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.