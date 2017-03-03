New small Chinese rocket launches experimental satellite
Rocket: Kaituozhe-2 (KT-2); Payload: Tiankun-1 (TK-1); Date: 2 February 2017, 2553 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The experimental satellite entered its intended orbit.
