Yet another delay for GPS III
Submit on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 22:58
The delivery of Lockheed Martin’s first GPS III satellite, which is already 34 months late, has been delayed again. The most recent delivery goal had been 28 February. Now, the U.S. Air Force has opened a review of the spacecraft’s propulsion systems.
