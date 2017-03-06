Aerojet Rocketdyne supports Intelsat 33e mission
Rocket engines made by Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. are now providing in-flight manoeuvres for the Intelsat 33e communications satellite, which launched aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana on 24 August.
