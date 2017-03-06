Eutelsat, ViaSat close partnering arrangement
Eutelsat Communications and ViaSat Inc. have closed their partnering arrangement combining Eutelsat’s established European broadband business with ViaSat’s broadband technology know-how and Internet Service Provider (ISP) business expertise.
