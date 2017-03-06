JPSS-2 to be launched by Atlas V
NASA’s Launch Services Program announced that it selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA’s) Atlas V vehicle to launch the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS-2) mission. This award resulted from a competitive Launch Service Task Order evaluation under the NASA Launch Services II contract.
