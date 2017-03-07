Submit on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 22:56

China Great Wall Industry Corporation (“CGWIC”), a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation, and APT Satellite Company Limited (“APT (HK)”) and APT Mobile SatCom Limited(“APT Mobile”) formally recently signed the Apstar-6D Satellite In-orbit Delivery Procurement Contract, and a Letter of Intent of procurement of a Global High-throughput Satellite Communication System(“Letter of Intent”).

