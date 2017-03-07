Submit on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 22:55

The European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) has selected Eutelsat Communications for the development, integration and operation of the next-generation EGNOS payload on a future Eutelsat satellite.

