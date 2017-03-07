Submit on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 22:58

International Launch Services (ILS) announced the availability of a 5 meter diameter payload fairing (PLF) for use with both the Proton Briz M and Proton Medium launch systems for commercial launch services beginning in first quarter of 2020.

