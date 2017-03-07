Submit on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Vega; Payload: Sentinel-2B; Date: 7 March 2017, 0149 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The first stage separated 1 min 55 sec after lift-off, followed by the second stage and fairing at 3 min 39 sec and 3 min 56 sec, respectively, and the third stage at 6 min 32 sec. After two more ignitions, Vega’s upper stage delivered Sentinel-2B into the targeted Sun-synchronous orbit. The satellite separated from the stage 57 min 57 sec into the flight.

