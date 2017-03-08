Airbus Defence and Space announces kick-off of EDRS-D
Airbus Defence and Space will expand the EDRS-SpaceDataHighway with a third node, EDRS-D, to be positioned over the Asia-Pacific region by 2020. This third node will be the next step towards global optical fibre in the sky and will support the Pacific Rim region, which has witnessed its communication needs for airborne missions rise dramatically.
