Intelsat General becomes Skynet 5 channel partner

Wednesday, March 8th, 2017

Airbus Defence and Space has signed Intelsat General to its channel partner programme for Skynet 5 military satellite communication services. Under this channel partner agreement, Intelsat General will be offering Skynet X-band and UHF services as part of their mobile and fly-away communications portfolio, to the U.S. government.

