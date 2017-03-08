Intelsat General becomes Skynet 5 channel partner
Submit on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 22:56
Airbus Defence and Space has signed Intelsat General to its channel partner programme for Skynet 5 military satellite communication services. Under this channel partner agreement, Intelsat General will be offering Skynet X-band and UHF services as part of their mobile and fly-away communications portfolio, to the U.S. government.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.