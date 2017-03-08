Research into lower-orbiting satellites
Submit on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 22:59
The University of Manchester is leading a multi-million pound project to develop satellites which will orbit much closer to the Earth – making them smaller, cheaper, helping to dodge space debris and improving the quality of images they can send back.
