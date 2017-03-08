Satellite News

Small satellite market to reach US$7,179 million by 2022

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Small Satellite Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022,” the global small satellite market is expected to reach US$7,179 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2016 to 2022.

