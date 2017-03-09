Submit on Thursday, March 9th, 2017 22:58

The launch of EchoStar 23 aboard a Falcon 9 has reportedly been postponed to no earlier than 14 March 2017. The postponement could be the result of delays with the static fire test.

Related Post:Spacecraft Soyuz MS-02 is ready for integration with launcherNew Atlas V configuration for Boeing’s CST-100 StarlinerChina to launch world’s first X-ray pulsar navigation satelliteDVR, HD, Great Movies and Incredible Sports Equals Satellite TelevisionHoneywell completes CDR for GPS componentsRaytheon, USAF complete GPS OCX 1st qualification testCommand and control of SBIRS and DSP satellites transferredNorthrop Grumman bids on OCX contractZemanta