Submit on Friday, March 10th, 2017 22:59

Following a static fire test, SpaceX is targeting the launch of the EchoStar XXIII satellite from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 14 March between 0534 and 0804 UTC.

