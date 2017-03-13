Submit on Monday, March 13th, 2017 22:56

Researchers at the University of Bath have gained new insights into the mechanisms of the Northern Lights, providing an opportunity to develop better satellite technology that can negate outages caused by this natural phenomenon.

