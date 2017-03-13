Chang Zheng 7 to launch China’s first cargo spacecraft in April
A Chang Zheng-7 Y2 carrier rocket arrived at Wenchang, Hainan, in preparation for the launch of China’s first cargo spacecraft next month.
